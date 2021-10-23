Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Potato crusted fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., planning committee meeting; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club, open billiards; evening meal: sloppy joes, macaroni and cheese, chips and cake (cost of meal $3.50)
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; 11 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge class
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., breakfast casserole; open iPad usage; 11 a.m., crafts; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., card club; 11:30 a.m., Sit & Fit; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., candy corn bingo
TWO LICK: Halloween movie and caramel popcorn; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Chili with cheddar cheese, tossed salad, cornbread, applesauce
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., Halloween party/corn hole match; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., pumpkin necklace; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., town hall meeting; noon, American Mahjong; lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class; open technology center; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., spooky bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., cards
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., spooky cupcake decorating class; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; candy corn contest; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
BBQ pulled pork sandwich on bun, creamy coleslaw, baked beans, pineapple tidbits
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m., Halloween party/corn hole match; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., Halloween candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m. Cricut DYI
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Tom’s special bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bridge class; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: Open iPad usage; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., caramel pie mocktails; evening meal: chili corn bread muffin and Dutch apple pie, cost of meal $3.50; chili fundraising sale, $5/quart
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; Woods Spa
THURSDAY
Swiss steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Halloween party with bootiful raffle basket; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., smartphone class; bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: Halloween party with spooky music with Randy; open iPad usage
SALTSBURG: Halloween party, wear a costume; 11 a.m., community living and learning bingo; chili fundraising sale, $5/quart
TWO LICK: Halloween party day with live entertainment!; 9 a.m., Geri Fit; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Creamy chicken divan, white rice, tossed salad, Italian breadstick, mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., spooky pancake and sausage breakfast; 10:30 a.m., iPad games; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., last Friday breakfast, pumpkin pancakes and sausage, $3, takeout available; 10 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; 11 a.m., Halloween party; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; open ceramics; 10 a.m., Halloween bingo; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch