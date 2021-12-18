Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Pot roast w/gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, Italian bread, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club, open billiards; evening meal: baked ham, cheesy hashbrown potatoes, green bean casserole and cake (cost of meal $3.50)
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Christmas tree wooden craft; bridge class; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., blueberry pancakes and ham breakfast; mitten tree day; 11 a.m., cut out a snowflake; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., card club; wrapping paper day, bring in your presents, donations appreciated; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: Popcorn and Christmas movie; 11 a.m., hospitality skit; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Chicken bruschetta, pesto pasta, mixed greens salad, island blend vegetables, dinner roll, angel food cake with berries and topping
ARMAGH: Christmas party day; 11:45 a.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., holiday karaoke; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Christmas food from the past trivia; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class; open technology center; 1 p.m., American and Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., National Flashlight Day, play the flashlight hunt game
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; cookie making and drop off, volunteers welcome; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 12:30 p.m., 9 to 11 a.m., French toast with strawberries and sausage breakfast; PA MEDI Counseling with Lisa; open ceramics class ; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Roasted pork with dijon mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and fresh fruit
AULTMAN: Christmas party day; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Christmas party; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Grand Beginnings children visit; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: Christmas cookie day; open iPad usage; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., brown bag auction; evening meal: ham BBQ sandwich, potato salad, baked beans and apple pie. Cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; 11 a.m., $5 gift exchange; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Pasta and meatballs with sauce, tossed salad, garlic breadstick and mixed fruit salad
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Christmas cookie exchange; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., fitness class; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 11 a.m., Christmas party with white elephant gift exchange, bring a $2 gift; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: open iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., Christmas music with Randy; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Christmas card exchange
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., cookie swap; 11:30 a.m., Christmas luncheon
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., party with entertainment by Jack, covered dishes, 50/50; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon lunch
FRIDAY
Closed in observance of the Christmas holidays