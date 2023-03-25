Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, beets, white bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., planning meeting; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal, pot luck night!
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club; origami with Augusta
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., French toast and sausage;10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., spring crafts
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., left, right and center game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., movie with popcorn; baking gobs; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Pasta Primavera (chicken, cheese, broccoli, carrots, onions and peppers), noodles, bread stick, mixed
ARMAGH: 10:45 a.m., wood Easter egg painting; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 to 11:30 a.m., spring painting; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; National Black Forest Cake Day; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., iPad fun, name that tune; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., diabetes self-management program; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Chicken cutlet with parsley noodles, peas and carrots, dinner roll, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons; 5 p.m., Blairsville Historical Society lasagna dinner
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., cornhole; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., bridge club; pinochle
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., spring crafts; free tech use with WiFi
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, pork chops with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, bread and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., guitar lessons; Peppermint Patty Day!; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Moroccan beef, vegetable rice, oriental vegetables, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Easter treat; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., Easter egg painting; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., finish spring painting; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., bridge club; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., hymn sing with Kay; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., word search wars; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., card making class; piano time with Tom; 11 a.m., RSVP Senior Corps info with Cheryl and bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., Easter craft with Marty
FRIDAY
Cheese lasagna roll-up with shredded cheese, tossed salad with tomato, Italian bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., bunny pancakes with sausage; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:15 to 10 a.m., breakfast, green eggs and ham with English muffin, $4; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch, 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale