Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, green beans, white bread and peaches
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club, open billiards; evening meal: pizza, salad and cake (cost of meal $3.50)
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; 11 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Fiber Arts class, bridge class, dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., breakfast casserole; 11 a.m., Christmas craft; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., word search; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: Popcorn and movie; 11 a.m., word iPad games; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Chicken Marsala with sauce, rice pilaf, broccoli and cauliflower, wheat bread and mixed fruit
ARMAGH: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., brown bag bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music jam with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cooking class with Erin; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class; open technology center; American Mahjong, Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; National Mason Jar Day, come see how we celebrate it; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., cards
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., National Mason Jar Day, bring one in to craft; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; ham, egg and hash brown breakfast, cost $4, takeout available; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Pineapple glazed ham, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat bread and fresh fruit
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m., holiday bingo; 11 a.m., hospitality skit; PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Christmas T-shirt making (bring in a T-shirt)
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., senior life bingo; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: Open iPad usage; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; National Pie Day, have some with us!; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., brown bag bingo; evening meal: spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, garlic bread and chocolate frosted cake. Cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; 11 a.m., Christmas shopping day; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Hawaiian pork chop, blended rice pilaf, island blend vegetables, strawberry shortcake and white bread
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Christmas paint party; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., fitness class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; 11 a.m., cookie decorating with Jill from Craft & Cookie Cottage; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: Open iPad usage; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., deck the halls; 11 a.m., Community Living and Learning bingo; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Christmas sing-a-long; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Chef salad with ham, egg and cheddar, bean soup, dinner roll and peaches
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast breakfast; 10:30 a.m., present swap day; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Tom’s special bingo; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Christmas movie
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., senior life bingo