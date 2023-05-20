Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Cheeseburger on bun with lettuce and tomato, creamy potato soup, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; open billiards; 12:30 p.m., planning meeting; 5 p.m., evening meal: Memorial Day dinner, cheeseburger, hot dog, pasta salad, chips, ice cream, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; Senior Olympic practice; 11 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., pancakes and sausage breakfast; National Solitaire Day, play some!; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m, red, white and blue craft; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., movie and popcorn; baking cookies; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Open faced turkey sandwich with gravy on white bread, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, cookie
ARMAGH: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: ASI Mother’s Day Tea Party at Oak Place; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: ASI Mother’s Day Tea Party at Oak Place; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: no bingocize; ASI Mother’s Day Tea Party at Oak Place; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; ASI Mother’s Day Tea Party at Oak Place
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; ASI Mother’s Day Tea Party at Oak Place
WEDNESDAY
Chicken Parmesan with cheese, pasta with sauce, tossed salad, Italian bread, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 to 11 a.m., bingocize; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Senior Olympic basketball; dulcimer and ukulele lessons; 1 p.m., Meet & Greet with the artist for the fiber arts program
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; banana splits, $2; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., National Scavenger Hunt Day, hunt with us!; free tech use with Wi-Fi
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, cheesy chicken, rice, vegetable casserole, salad and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 11 a.m., Meet & Greet with the artist for the fiber arts program; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
THURSDAY
Orange glazed pork loin, buttered pasta, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., yogurt buffet; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., Olympic basketball; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Olympics go for the gold!; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge; 500 bid club; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m., Memorial Day program and picnic, hot dogs, baked beans, macaroni salad and desserts, $3.50
SALTSBURG: National Brown Bag Day; 10:30 a.m., auction; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., Geri Fit; piano time with Tom; 11 a.m., Memorial Day, floats and facts; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
FRIDAY
Roast beef sandwich with mozzarella on roll, roasted Parmesan redskin potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 to 11 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness class; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, Memorial Day pizza party; lottery drawing
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 11 a.m., Memorial Day party, with music by Terry Sabo; noon, covered dish dinner
