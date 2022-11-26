Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Chicken Marsala with sauce, rice pilaf, broccoli and cauliflower, wheat bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., planning meeting; 1 p.m., crown card club; open billiards; evening meal, pizza casserole, salad, garlic toast and cake, $5 per meal
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; 11 a.m., Grand Beginnings; bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., toothbrush rugs; dominoes club; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., scrambled eggs, bacon and toast; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 11 a.m., social time; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., name that tune; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., caramel popcorn and movie; 11 a.m., Christmas shopping trivia; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., password game; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., ornament making; 10:30 a.m., Christmas kickoff!; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., smartphone assistance; 11 a.m., nutrition talk; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 11 a.m., bingo; Giving Tuesday — what will you give?; open Christmas craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., word in a word game; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; out for breakfast; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Hot dog on bun, cheesy potatoes, pineapple and mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., chronic disease self-management workshop; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessons, open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Tom’s special bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge class; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; how many Kisses are in the jar?; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, sloppy joe sandwich, cheesy potatoes, baked beans and dessert, $5 per meal; 50/50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; 11 a.m., understanding Alzheimer’s by Embassy of Hillsdale; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., peppermint mocha and cookies; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness; holiday necklace craft; noon, lunch with nutrition topic; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Mahjong club; 11 a.m., wooden Christmas tree-decorating contest — buy a tree for an entry price of $3; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., rock and roll with DJ Randy; Word Search Day; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., word search wars; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; 10 a.m., card making; noon, lunch; open ceramics
FRIDAY
Chicken stew, pepper slaw, whole grain buttermilk biscuit, peaches
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; wear your Christmas socks!; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Hospice 101 education; noon, lunch; birthday party; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge