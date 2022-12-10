Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Popcorn chicken, whipped potatoes, corn, biscuit, peaches
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; open billiards; evening meal: ham, cheesy hash browns, green bean casserole, roll and pudding, $5 per meal
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., pancakes, sausage and ambrosia; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 10:30 a.m., painting with Betty; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., candle craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Christmas movie and hot chocolate with candy canes and popcorn; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, dinner roll, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., Christmas party with music by Danny Haynes; gift exchange; noon, special Christmas dinner
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., senior bullying presentation by the attorney general’s office; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Erin’s cooking class; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch with nutrition talk; 12:30 p.m., Farkle
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., holiday word search; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; trip to Phipps Light and Flower Christmas show and Pittsburgh Strip District; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Roast beef with gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, California blend vegetables, holiday dessert
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Christmas bag auction; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessons, open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; winter wreath craft with Bonnie, $3; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; pinochle; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; Christmas sock day; 12:30 p.m., Senior Life
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, meatloaf, noodles, corn, bread and dessert, $5 per meal; 50/50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; Christmas card exchange day; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Sloppy Joe on hamburger bun, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 a.m., Christmas party, wear your Christmas sweater; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Mahjong club; 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; 11 a.m., Christmas movie with popcorn; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Christmas songs and gospel with Randy; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., my plate nutrition; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: Center opens at 4 p.m.; 5 to 7 p.m., Christmas community choir with pot luck dinner, bring a dish
FRIDAY
Turkey chef salad with egg, cheddar and tomato, vegetable soup, dinner roll, gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., lunch; center closing at 12:30 p.m.
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; 11:30 a.m., lunch; open technology center; center closing at 12:30 p.m.
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 10 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; 11:30 a.m., lunch; center closing at 12:30 p.m.