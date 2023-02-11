Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
BBQ pork ribette with sandwich bun, hash brown cubes, green beans, pineapple delight
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; open billiards; 4 to 6 p.m., Valentine’s Day dinner party with entertainment, $8, basket raffles and 50/50, menu: lasagna, salad, garlic roll, salad and chocolate pie
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Sweetheart bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., chocolate chip pancakes and sausage breakfast; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 11 a.m., sewing class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., letter game
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., Lil Love Monster craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., Valentine’s movie with popcorn; Elvis Week; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Chicken Alfredo, noodles, broccoli, white bread, warm apple cranberry crisp
ARMAGH: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 10:30 a.m., Valentine’s Day party; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11:30 a.m., “Spice It Up” nutrition with Michele; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 11 a.m., Valentine’s Day Party, bring dessert, door prizes and 50/50; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., sweetheart bingo; ham and bean soup sale, $5 a quart; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Valentine’s Day Party
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 10:30 a.m., Valentine’s Day Party; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; Valentine’s Day Party; 11 a.m., Sweet Adeline’s show; noon covered dish dinner; 1 p.m., musical bingo
WEDNESDAY
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato on hamburger roll, creamy potato soup, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11:30 a.m., “Spice It Up” nutrition with Michele; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons, open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11:30 a.m., shamrock and coin bracelet craft; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; ham and bean soup sale, $5 a quart; National Gumdrop Day; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 4 p.m., Valentine’s Day Party with music by Joe and Julie; 5 p.m., evening meal, Salisbury steak, baked potato, bread and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., guitar lessons; word search day; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Open faced turkey sandwich with gravy on white bread, whipped potatoes with chives, corn, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., honey buns; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 10:30 a.m., Valentine’s Day Party; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 11:30 a.m., “Spice It Up” nutrition topic; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; ham and bean soup sale, $5 a quart; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., farkle
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., card club; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Salmon croquette, Parmesan garlic noodles, peas, wheat bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; 10 a.m., word search; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch, 12:30 p.m., dirty bingo, bring a bagged item