Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Beef taco salad with dressing, Spanish rice, corn, tortilla chips, pineapple delight
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., planning meeting; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal, spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic toast and pudding, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., toothbrush rugs; dominoes club; 1 to 3 p.m., bridge class
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., chocolate chip pancakes and sausage; 11 a.m., Adagio health and nutrition sample; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., crafting class; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., second chance bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie day; 10 a.m., my plate, my portions; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Home style pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, white bread, cookie
ARMAGH: 10 a.m., fast draw game; 11 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., karaoke with Joey; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., open Cricut
INDIANA: 10 a.m., macrame techniques with Kayla; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., fast draw
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., sit and fit; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., ice cream social, $2 cones; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Teriyaki chicken, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, seasonal fresh fruit
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., My Nutrition Plate; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., card-making with Bonnie; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessions
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., fresh produce bingo; 11 a.m., my plate my portions; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: 4:30 p.m., musical entertainment; 5 p.m., evening meal, chicken and biscuits, tossed salad and cherry pie, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; open ceramics; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Spaghetti and meatballs with sauce, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad
CHESTNUT HILLS: Last Super Supper volunteer day; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11:30 a.m., My Nutrition Plate; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., walking club; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; ice cream shoppe, $1.50 banana splits; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., word search wars; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., quarter bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; s’mores day; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Egg omelet with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, wheat English muffin, fresh seasonal fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., eggs and sausage breakfast; 10 a.m., Simon game; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:15 to 10 a.m., last Friday breakfast, sausage, egg and cheese omelet and glazed doughnut; 10 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale