Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Warm roast beef sandwich on roll with mozzarella, roasted red skin potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; 10 a.m. to noon, fiber arts class; 11:30 a.m., planning meeting; 5 p.m., evening meal, sloppy Joe, carrots, Parmesan potatoes, ice cream, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; open crafts
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 11 a.m., tell a joke day; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m, craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., movie and popcorn; noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato on white bread, coleslaw, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m., brown bag auction; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music by Simple Pleasures; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 11:30 a.m., USA trivia; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 11:30 a.m., summer bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., hot fudge sundaes, $1.50
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., Christmas in July party; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., ANEW physical therapy; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., healthy plate for diabetes; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Chicken Parmesan with shredded cheese, pasta with sauce, tossed salad, Italian bread, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9:30 a.m., chit chat with coffee and bananas; 10 a.m., to noon, fiber arts program; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11:30 a.m., American song trivia; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; free tech use with Wi-Fi; 12:30 p.m., Farkle
SALTSBURG: 4:30 p.m., music by Joe and Julie; 5 p.m., evening meal, zesty Italian chicken, cheese ravioli, carrots, dinner roll, dessert, $5
TWO LICK: Smicksburg trip; noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class; open technology use
THURSDAY
Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato on bun, creamy potato soup, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., show off a craft you have made; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., brown bag auction; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; 11 a.m., physical therapy talk with ANEW; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Patriotic Oldies with DJ Randy, wear your red, white and blue; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., left, right and center game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; 11 a.m., Wii Games with Gary; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
FRIDAY
Orange glazed pork loin, buttered pasta, California blend, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits
CHESTNUT HILLS: 8:30 to 11 a.m., summer breakfast, $3.50; 11 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:15 to 10 a.m., last Friday breakfast, hard boiled egg, oatmeal muffin, fruit, cottage cheese; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
