Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, beets, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., planning meeting; open billiards; evening meal: chicken lasagna, salad, roll and cake, $5 per meal
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., holiday bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., egg, sausage and oatmeal muffin; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 11 a.m., mitten drawing; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., reindeer craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: Christmas cookie bake sale; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Pasta primavera (chicken, cheese, broccoli, carrots, onions and peppers), noodles, breadstick and mixed fruit
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., holiday karaoke sing-a-long; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Christmas sing-a-long; dessert share; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 9:30 a.m., wrapping service, 75 cents per gift; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., to 2 p.m., bake sale; free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch with nutrition talk; 12:30 p.m., Plinko
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., Christmas tradition trivia; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11:30 a.m., bingo with Alice Paul House; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Glazed ham with fruit sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Christmas party, wear your cheer!; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessons, open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Christmas traditions; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; Christmas movie with popcorn; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; hunt for the elf, win a prize!; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., holiday get together evening meal, ham BBQ sandwich, mac & cheese, baked beans and dessert, $5 per meal; 50/50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; Christmas hat day; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Moroccan beef, vegetable rice, oriental vegetables, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Christmas cookie share; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., holiday karaoke; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Mahjong club; Betty’s train village presentation and Grand Beginnings children visit; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Christmas party; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., steal the package game; 11 a.m., Christmas party; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; 11:30 a.m., secret Santa gift exchange
FRIDAY
Cheese lasagna roll-up with shredded cheese, tossed salad, Italian bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., Christmas breakfast; 10 a.m., gift exchange; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., festive bingo; 11 a.m., Christmas judging contest and covered dish Christmas party with Ken Burkett; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 11 a.m., Christmas party and bingo with Big Dog DJ, bring a covered dish!