Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, beets, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club; open billiards; evening meal: chicken lasagna, salad, roll and ice cream, $3.50
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge class; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., breakfast sandwiches; 10:30 a.m., painting with Betty; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., ping pong game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie day; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise
TUESDAY
Homemade tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato on white bread, bean soup, fresh seasonal fruit
ARMAGH: 10 a.m. to noon, Senior Farmers’ Market nutrition program check distribution; 10 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Farmers’ Market nutrition program check distribution; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cooking class with Erin; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingocise; open iPad usage; 12:30 p.m., bingo; 12:30 to 2 p.m., Senior Farmers’ Market nutrition program check distribution
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 10 a.m., card club; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Flag Day Trivia; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Glazed ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll, pudding
AULTMAN: 10 a.m. to noon, Senior Farmers’ Market nutrition program check distribution; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., Adagio nutrition topic with demo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessions
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Grand Beginnings Children’s Center; 11 a.m., root beer floats, $1; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; summer picnic and music with Randy
SALTSBURG: Father’s Day Special Dinner with music by Julie Dunmire; 5 p.m., evening meal, chicken and broccoli casserole, buttermilk biscuit and chocolate pie, $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; open ceramics; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise
THURSDAY
Supreme pizza casserole, tossed salad, green beans, white bread, apple sauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., trivia; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10 a.m. to noon, Senior Farmers’ Market nutrition program check distribution; 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Farmers’ Market nutrition program check distribution; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kaye; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., bingocise
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m. to noon, Senior Farmers’ Market nutrition program check distribution; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m, Geri Fit; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Farmers’ Market nutrition program check distribution; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Sweet and sour chicken with sauce, white rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, white bread, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., Father’s Day ham and eggs breakfast, fathers eat free!; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bridge club; Father’s Day Cookout; 11 a.m., music entertainment by John Shiock; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; Dad’s egg and bacon breakfast burger with hashbrowns, cost $4, dads eat free!; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo