Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., planning meeting; 1 p.m., Christmas necklace; open billiards; meatloaf, baked potato, carrots, roll and ice cream, $5 per meal
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with 365 Hospice; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; 11 a.m., dryer vent Christmas craft, $3; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., French toast, sausage and ambrosia; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 10:30 a.m., painting with Betty; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., candle craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: Grinch day!; 10 a.m., making Grinch shirts; get pics with the Grinch; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, seasonal fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 10 a.m., Christmas craft; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; 11:45 to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch with nutrition topic
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Christmas cards with Jenny and Andrea; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 11 a.m., bingo; Mitten Tree day!; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 10 a.m., card club; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10:30 a.m., senior bullying by the attorney general’s office; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Chili with cheddar cheese, tossed salad, cornbread, applesauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., chronic disease self-management workshop; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessons, open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., produce bingo, $1 a card; 11 a.m., planning meeting; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; National Joy Day! What gives you joy?; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., cut out mittens for tree
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, pulled pork sandwich, pierogies, peas and dessert, $5 per meal; 50/50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; 11 a.m., Social Determinate of Health, IRMC; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Baked cod, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., doughnuts; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11:30 a.m., brown bag auction; PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Mahjong club; holiday charades; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; 500 card club
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., hymn sing with Christmas carols; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo; decorate mitten tree
SALTSBURG: Cookie time!; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Christmas sing-a-long; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; open ceramics
FRIDAY
Taco salad with taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and salsa, tortilla chips, corn with pimentos, pineapple
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., pancakes and sausage breakfast; wear your Christmas sweater; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., warm and cozy bingo; cellphone help; 11 a.m., poker; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with 365 Hospice