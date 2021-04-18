Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Potato crusted fish, Tuscan macaroni and cheese, Italian green beans, wheat bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., tree craft; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., blueberry pancakes and sausage; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m. card making; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., prize bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., popcorn and a movie; 10 a.m., nature walk program; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Salisbury steak with gravy, cheddar whipped potatoes, corn and pimentos, white bread, pears
ARMAGH: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness class; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; Earth Day trivia; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Johnny Cash Day; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., coffee chat and stretch; 10 a.m., cooking with Erin; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, bingo fun; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., rise and shine breakfast; 11 a.m., tea and cookies; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., open ceramic class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Chicken Marsala with gravy, pasta, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, mixed fruit
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., bingo; Earth Day trivia; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., candy bar bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 11:15 a.m., eating lunch with Elaine and Alex from Senior Life; 11:15 a.m. to noon; first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., gardening tips — herbs
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ceramic class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon, Wood’s Spa
THURSDAY
Baked cabbage roll with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, whole grain dinner roll, strawberry shortcake
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. Senior Life bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., WALKWORKS, (meet outside front doors at center); 10 a.m., Wheel of Fortune Game; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., knitting club; noon to 1 p.m., lunch, 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit,” 10 to 11 a.m., music; 11:30 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., woodcarving
FRIDAY
Mild buffalo chicken salad sandwich with lettuce on a bun, potato soup, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., Who is Under the Umbrella?
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; 11 a.m., ANEW; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; 11:30 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale