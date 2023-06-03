Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Orange glazed pork loin, buttered pasta, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; 10 a.m. to noon, fiber arts program; noon, lunch; open billiards; 4 p.m., passport to wellness with Tina; 5 p.m., evening meal: pulled pork, cheesy hash browns, carrots and cake, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11:30 a.m., World Environment Day; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., scrambled eggs and sausage breakfast; 11 a.m., sewing with Marlene; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m, Olympic ceremony; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: No farmer’s market, delayed; 9 a.m., movie and popcorn; noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Warm roast beef sandwich with mozzarella on roll, roasted Parmesan redskins, carrots, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: No farmer’s market, delayed; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., blood pressure screening; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; 11:45 to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., firecracker craft; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m. cards with Bonnie; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cell phone help; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Farkle
SALTSBURG: No farmer’s market, delayed; 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., Marion Center Bank presents banking safety; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Chicken Parmesan with cheese, pasta with sauce, tossed salad, Italian bread, cupcake
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 to 11 a.m., bingocize; 10 a.m., to noon, fiber arts program; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11:30 a.m., nutrition topic with Terry; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: No farmer’s market, delayed; 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; free tech use with Wi-Fi
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, pork and hot dogs with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, bun and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; Country Music Day; noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class; open technology use
THURSDAY
Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato on bun, creamy potato soup, fresh seasonal fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: No farmer’s market, delayed; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., firecracker craft; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m. to noon, manicures with Moorehead Place; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 11 a.m., Senior Life Float Social; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge; 500 bid club; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., Kings Game; 11:30 a.m., how to carb with diabetes; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., Geri Fit; piano time with Tom; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
FRIDAY
Open faced turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, white bread, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 to 11 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; special lunch with diabetic intern, Allie
INDIANA: No farmer’s market, delayed; 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: Super supper, let’s hula! Doors open at 4 p.m.; 5 p.m., dinner, stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, salad, roll and dessert; 6 p.m. entertainment, luau with Zupe
