Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Hot dog on bun with sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes, pineapple and mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Easter necklace craft; 1 p.m., cards; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal, meatloaf, baked potatoes, carrots, roll cake, cost $3.50
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., mesh wreath making with Bonnie; bridge class; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; Vitamin C Day; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., Senior Olympics — cup stacking game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., Senior Olympics — putt-putt golf; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, cookie
ARMAGH: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., Senior Olympics — putt-putt golf; ANEW Blood pressure screening; PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Simple Pleasures sing-a-long; dessert share with Nancy; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cooking class with Erin; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., Senior Olympics — cornhole game; National Raisin Spice Bar Day; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., board games; 11 a.m., sit and fit; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; shopping trip; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Warm roast beef and cheddar sandwich on roll, summer corn chowder, birthday cake
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., Senior Olympics — putt-putt golf; PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 8:30 p.m., shopping trip; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., Senior Olympics — cup stacking game; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bridge club; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; National Tartan Day, wear plaid; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., second chance bingo; 5 p.m., evening meal, baked chicken, buttered noodles, green beans, garlic bread, coconut cream pie, cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; iPad games; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m. Pysanky egg class
THURSDAY
Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; Senior Olympics — putt-putt golf
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., Senior Olympics — putt-putt golf; ANEW blood pressure screening; PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., life after loss support group; American Mahjong; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., bingo with Kim from Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., spring cookie decorating; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo with Community Living and Learning
TWO LICK: 9 a.m, Geri Fit; 10 a.m., cookie decorating; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon lunch
FRIDAY
Fiesta chicken burrito bowl, cilantro lime rice, black beans, mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast with bunny treat; Easter sock contest; 10:30 a.m., fitness class; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge; 11 a.m., smart phone assistance; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 10 a.m., open ceramics class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., senior life bingo; Pysanky egg class