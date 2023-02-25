Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Western omelet with ham, peppers, onions and cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin, juice
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., planning meeting; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal, roast beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans and cake, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club; shamrock origami with Augusta
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., breakfast sandwiches; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 11:30 a.m., nutrition, Spice It Up!; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., crafts
SALTSBURG: National Play Cards Day!; 10:30 a.m., card games; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., movie with popcorn; cherry pie bake sale; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
BBQ chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., free Miracle-Ear testing; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free internet and iPad usage; 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 11:30 a.m., Onward March! what’s in store for spring; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Farkle
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., National Floral Design Day; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., left, right and center game
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., diabetes by IRMC; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, Italian bread, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., making St. Patty’s shirts, bring in a white or green T-shirt; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons; open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11:30 a.m., National Pig Day; pig in the mud contest; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; share a smile! What brings a smile to your face?; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., guitar lessons; 11 a.m., planning meeting; open tech class; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Creamy Parmesan pork chop, diced redskin potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., shamrock cookies; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; Alice Paul House, self care; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 11:30 a.m., potato couch fitness; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., left, right and center game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time; 11:30 a.m., how to use the hunger scale by Betsy; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Homemade tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato on white bread, bean soup with crackers, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., green eggs and ham; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Senior Life; noon, birthday party and lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch, 12:30 p.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge; open ceramics