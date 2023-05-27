Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
Closed in observance of Memorial Day
Swiss steak with onion gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., Olympic ceremony; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cellphone help; 11:30 a.m., Memorial Day sharing; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize; creativity day; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., crafts
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., final Olympic Games day; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., gambling away the golden years, by the drug and alcohol commission; noon, lunch
Chicken, spinach, cranberry salad with mixed greens, pickled diced beets, bread stick, one piece of poke cake
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 to 11 a.m., bingocize; 11:30 a.m., nutrition list; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11:30 a.m., national health and fitness day activity list; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; National Fitness Day checklist; free tech use with Wi-Fi
SALTSBURG: 4:30 p.m., music by Joe and Julie; 5 p.m., evening meal, lasagna, salad, garlic bread and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., learn iPad games with Gary; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
Glazed ham with pineapple sauce, sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll and cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., coffee and word search day; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; 11:30 a.m. Senior Olympic awards; PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 11 a.m., senior life float social; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: Olympic Games ceremony; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., Geri Fit; piano time with Tom; noon, special lunch with IUP dietitian Allie; open ceramics; open technology use
Tuna salad sandwich on white bread with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 to 11 a.m., bingocize; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brain Health Fair at Indiana Mall; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brain Health Fair at Indiana Mall; noon, lunch; birthday party
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 365 Hospice crocheting class; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brain Health Fair at Indiana Mall; noon, lunch
