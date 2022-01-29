Aging Services Inc. logo

Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.

You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.

For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.

MONDAY

Potato crusted fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, fresh fruit

CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., planning meeting; 10 a.m to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., cards; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal, chicken tortellini soup, chicken salad sandwich, chips and cake (cost of meal $3.50)

INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., ceramics; bridge class; dominoes club

MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., breakfast sandwiches; bubble wrap appreciation day; open iPad usage; noon, lunch

SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., snowball basket day; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo

TWO LICK: 9 a.m., movie and popcorn; word search; open ceramics class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch

TUESDAY

BBQ pulled pork on sandwich bun, creamy coleslaw, baked beans, pineapple tidbits

ARMAGH: 11 a.m., blood pressure screening; 11 a.m., PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch

CHESTNUT HILLS: spa treatment day with cheese and crackers; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch

INDIANA: 11 a.m., “Life After Loss” support group; noon, lunch; American Mahjong; open technology center; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong

MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., groundhog predictions; 11 a.m., bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Valentine card making

SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; Chinese New Year celebration day; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo

TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; Groundhog Craft Show trip; open ceramics class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch

WEDNESDAY

Creamy chicken divan, white rice, tossed salad, Italian breadstick, peaches

AULTMAN: 11 a.m., PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch

CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., Groundhog Day fun; noon, lunch

INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Senior Life; noon, lunch; open technology center

MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 10:30 a.m., Groundhog Day luncheon and festivities. Menu: ham barbecue, macaroni salad, baked beans and Punxy Phil pudding, cost $3

SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 4:30 p.m., mocktail night, strawberry daiquiris; 5 p.m., evening meal, shepherd’s pie, corn bread and coconut pie (cost of meal $3.50)

TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; groundhog cookie decorations; 10 a.m, tech class; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch

THURSDAY

Swiss steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears

CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., sugar cookie decorating; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons

HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch

INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; “Explain Documentary” and discussion afterwards; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; Hulls caramel popcorn fundraiser, $1.50 per bag

MAHONING HILLS: Open iPad usage; 11 a.m., dime bingo; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale

SALTSBURG: National feed the birds day; 11 a.m., bird feeder craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo

TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; out for lunch; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon lunch

FRIDAY

Chili with cheddar cheese, tossed salad, cornbread, applesauce

CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; 10 a.m., iPad games; 11 a.m., fitness class; noon, lunch

INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:45 a.m., bingo with Alice Paul House; birthday party day with cake and ice cream; noon, lunch

TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Senior Life

