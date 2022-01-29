Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Potato crusted fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., planning meeting; 10 a.m to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., cards; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal, chicken tortellini soup, chicken salad sandwich, chips and cake (cost of meal $3.50)
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., ceramics; bridge class; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., breakfast sandwiches; bubble wrap appreciation day; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., snowball basket day; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., movie and popcorn; word search; open ceramics class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
BBQ pulled pork on sandwich bun, creamy coleslaw, baked beans, pineapple tidbits
ARMAGH: 11 a.m., blood pressure screening; 11 a.m., PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: spa treatment day with cheese and crackers; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 11 a.m., “Life After Loss” support group; noon, lunch; American Mahjong; open technology center; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., groundhog predictions; 11 a.m., bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Valentine card making
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; Chinese New Year celebration day; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; Groundhog Craft Show trip; open ceramics class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Creamy chicken divan, white rice, tossed salad, Italian breadstick, peaches
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., Groundhog Day fun; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Senior Life; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 10:30 a.m., Groundhog Day luncheon and festivities. Menu: ham barbecue, macaroni salad, baked beans and Punxy Phil pudding, cost $3
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 4:30 p.m., mocktail night, strawberry daiquiris; 5 p.m., evening meal, shepherd’s pie, corn bread and coconut pie (cost of meal $3.50)
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; groundhog cookie decorations; 10 a.m, tech class; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Swiss steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., sugar cookie decorating; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; “Explain Documentary” and discussion afterwards; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; Hulls caramel popcorn fundraiser, $1.50 per bag
MAHONING HILLS: Open iPad usage; 11 a.m., dime bingo; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: National feed the birds day; 11 a.m., bird feeder craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; out for lunch; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon lunch
FRIDAY
Chili with cheddar cheese, tossed salad, cornbread, applesauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; 10 a.m., iPad games; 11 a.m., fitness class; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:45 a.m., bingo with Alice Paul House; birthday party day with cake and ice cream; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Senior Life