Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Creamy chicken and biscuits, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club; open billiards; evening meal: pulled pork, cheesy hash brown casserole baked beans and pudding, $3.50
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Homewatch Caregivers; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., macrame craft with Kayla; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., apple cinnamon French toast and bacon breakfast; 11 a.m., Adagio health nutrition demo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., Would You Rather? game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie day; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingocise
TUESDAY
BBQ pork ribette, sweet potato bites, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight
ARMAGH: 10 a.m., patriotic craft; 10 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; popsicles, $0.50; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., poker with Bill; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: First Day of Summer!; 11 a.m., bingocise; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., sit and fit; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., crafts with Marty; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato on hamburger bun, potato soup, seasonal fresh fruit
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m., Fast Draw game; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., brown bag auction; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessions
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Tom’s special bingo; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; ice cream shoppe, sundaes only $1!; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Mocktail night with piña coladas; 5 p.m., evening meal, spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, Italian bread, ice cream sandwich, $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; open ceramics; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise
THURSDAY
Hot turkey sandwich with gravy on white bread, mashed potatoes with chives, sweet corn, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., frozen drinks; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10 a.m., patriotic craft; 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., horseshoe game; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., bingocise
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., June’s 100th birthday celebration!; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: Center opens at 4 p.m.; doo wop supper with entertainment by Buddy Dee. Reservations are required.
FRIDAY
Creamy vegetable lasagna with shredded mozzarella, tossed salad, garlic bread stick, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; 10:30 a.m, crafts with Pauline; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale