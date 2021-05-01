Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Sweet sausage minestrone with peppers, onion, zucchini and tomatoes over pasta; tossed salad; whole grain dinner roll; fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., craft with Pauline; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., blueberry pancakes and sausage; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m. Cinco de Mayo Party Day; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., fiesta bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., popcorn and a movie; 9:30 a.m., nature walk program; pencil art day; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Roasted pork with mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight
ARMAGH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mother’s Day tea; 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness class; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., sing-a-long with Joey; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., coffee chat and games; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, bingo fun; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., left, right and center game
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., rise and shine breakfast; 11 a.m., caption call; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., open ceramic class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Baked meat loaf with gravy, baked potato, wax beans, birthday cupcake
AULTMAN: 10 to 11 a.m., Mother’s Day tea; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., candy bar bingo, grand prize special; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., with Senior Life; 11:15 a.m. to noon; first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; Cinco De Mayo treats; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., tech class
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m. tech class; open ceramic class; 11 a.m., nutrition tips from My Plate; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Baked breaded chicken cutlet, scalloped potatoes, three bean salad, white bread, fruited gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Senior Life bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., WALKWORKS, (meet outside front doors at center); 10 a.m., self care education by Shannon from UPMC; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: Mahoning Hills t-shirt day; 11 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., Mother’s Day luncheon; noon to 1 p.m., lunch, 1 p.m., prize bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit,” 10 to 11 a.m., music; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., woodcarving
FRIDAY
Tuna salad sandwich on bun with lettuce and tomato, lentil soup, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., special Mother’s Day breakfast with pancakes with strawberry topping; 10 a.m., ladies eat free
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., Mother’s Day bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale