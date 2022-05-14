Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Egg omelet with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, wheat English muffin, seasonal fruit
ARMAGH (closed Tuesday, being held on Monday): 10 a.m., patriotic craft; 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., crown card game; open billiards; 5 p.m., lasagna, salad, roll, pudding pie, $3.50
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge class; dominoes club; toothbrush rugs
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., blueberry pancakes and sausage breakfast; Wear Purple Peace Day!; 10:30 a.m., painting with Betty; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., brown bag bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 11 a.m., amazing new inventions; open ceramic class; popcorn and movie day; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, white bread, cookie
ARMAGH: closed for election day. Center will be held on Monday.
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10:30 a.m., bridge club; 11 a.m., town hall meeting; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., election day bake sale; 11 a.m., bingocise; open iPad usage; 12:30 p.m., bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast, cinnamon roll casserole; 9 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 10 a.m., card club; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., crafts with Marty; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Beef taco salad, Spanish rice, corn, tortilla chips, pineapple delight
Oak Place Senior Olympics Event — Social Centers Finalist Competition, 10 a.m. to noon. Lunch will follow the competition.
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., patriotic craft; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., Adagio nutrition and cooking demo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: Bus trip to the Senior Olympics at Oak Place. Lunch will be served there. There is no technology class.
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 5 p.m., dinner, Salisbury steak, scalloped potatoes, peas, Italian bread, ice cream, cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; trip to the Senior Olympics with lunch; noon, lunch at the center
THURSDAY
Spaghetti and meatballs in marinara sauce, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., 50 cent ice cream; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., patriotic craft; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., walking club; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 11 a.m., cooking class with Erin; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., Hymn Sing with Kay; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., bingocise
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., amazing new inventions; 12:30 p.m. Senior Life bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m, Geri Fit; 10 a.m., ICCAP, learning to do an Insta Pot; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Teriyaki and lemongrass chicken dumplings, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; 10 a.m., SNAP photos; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Heritage Hospice; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; birthday party with cake and ice cream; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 10 a.m. to noon, healthy steps for older adults workshop; noon, pizza party with bingo for HSOA participants; 12:30 p.m., mental health bingo