Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
Closed in observance of Presidents’ Day
Burgundy glazed meatballs, rice, roasted Brussels sprouts, Italian breadstick, mandarin oranges
ARMAGH: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., brown bag auction; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free internet and iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., shamrock craft with Pauline; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cooking class with Erin; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo/Mardi Gras party, wear your beads and parade with us; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., Mardi Gras party; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., planning meeting; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
Grilled chicken salad with cheddar and egg,
cream of broccoli soup, dinner roll, fruited gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., brown bag auction; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons; open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; cellphone help; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; feed the birds day; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, peas, roll and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., guitar lessons; noon, lunch; open ceramics
Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles,
island blend vegetables, fresh fruit, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dessert share; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 10:30 a.m., Miracle Ear; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., hymn sing with Kay; 11 a.m., dime bingo; ANEW blood pressure; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., play nine game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time; 11:30 a.m., Warm Feet, Better Sleep by Betsy; noon, lunch
Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes,
mixed vegetables, white bread, pudding
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., pancakes and sausage breakfast; 10 a.m., coffee bar; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:15 to 10 a.m., sausage and gravy over biscuits, fresh fruit, $4; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch, 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale