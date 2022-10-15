Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Taco salad, tortilla chips, corn with pimentos, pineapple
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., crown card club; open billiards; evening meal, sloppy joes, cheesy hash browns, carrots and pudding cup, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Homewatch Caregivers; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., toothbrush rugs; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., pancakes and sausage; wear something gaudy day; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., iPad fun, name that tune; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., caramel popcorn and Halloween movie day; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, seasonal fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., fall trivia; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Halloween necklace with Michele; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., card club with Andrea and Jenny; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Farkle game
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; Word Search Day; 11 a.m., card club; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., ASI line dancers; PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; open ceramics; 12:30 p.m., bingo with 365 Hospice
WEDNESDAY
Chili with cheddar cheese, tossed salad, cornbread, apple sauce
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., fall trivia; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., brown bag auction; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessons, open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., planning meeting; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., jewelry making with Ellen Chin; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class; apple butter prep
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., steak and cheese sandwich, homemade macaroni salad, baked beans and dessert, $5; 50/50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; witches shopping trip; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Baked cod, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., 365 Hospice bingo; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 a.m., fall trivia; 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; Halloween movie and popcorn
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; Word Search Day; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., fall fast draw; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; RSVP luncheon trip; noon, lunch; open ceramics
FRIDAY
Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit with apple butter, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; 10 a.m., color contest; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; chili pick-up date; 11 a.m., abuse presentation by the Alice Paul House; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with ANEW