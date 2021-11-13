Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit with apple butter, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; 11 a.m. ANEW blood pressure screening, PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club, open billiards; evening meal: lasagna, salad, roll and ice cream (cost of meal $3.50)
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Fiber Arts class, bridge class, dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., pancakes and bacon breakfast; 11 a.m., Christmas craft; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., card club; 11:30 a.m., Sit & Fit; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., right, left, center game; 12:30 p.m., count your blessings bingo
TWO LICK: Popcorn and movie; 11 a.m., line dancers; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Roast beef and dumplings, creamy coleslaw, whole grain buttermilk biscuit, cinnamon applesauce
ARMAGH: 10 a.m., pumpkin painted craft; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music jam with Simple Pleasures; dessert share with Annie; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Christmas cactus care; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class; open technology center; 1 p.m., American Mahjong, Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; Teddy Bear Day, bring your teddy bear and win a prize; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., cards
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., cinnamon apple spice breakfast casserole; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., PA MEDI Counseling with Lisa; Act of Kindness Day; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Thanksgiving special — Turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, stuffing, pumpkin mousse
AULTMAN: 10 a.m., pumpkin painted craft; 11 a.m., fall bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Christmas ornaments
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, Thanksgiving dinner; open technology center; 1 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: Open iPad usage; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; Homemade Bread Day. Have some with us!; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., brown bag bingo; evening meal: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, pumpkin pie. Cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; 11 a.m., dementia friends presentation; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Crab cake slider, parmesan noodles, baked beans, dinner roll, mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., brown bag bingo; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Christmas ornaments
INDIANA: 9:30 a.m., Christmas water coloring painting, $3; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: Open iPad usage; 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kaye; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., crafting class; 12:30 p.m., Senior Life bingo; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; Ice Cream Day; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Baked ham slice with fruit sauce, sweet potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, peaches
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., pumpkin pancake breakfast; 10 a.m., adult coloring contest; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 9 to 10 a.m., last Friday breakfast: pancakes with cream topping and sausage breakfast, $3, takeouts welcome; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale