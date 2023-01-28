Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Popcorn chicken, whipped potatoes, corn, biscuit, peaches
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; bingo with Aetna; open billiards; evening meal: chicken noodle soup and cake, $5 per meal
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; 11 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., lemon ricotta and bacon breakfast; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 11:30 a.m., winter craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., brown bag auction; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., movie with hot chocolate and popcorn; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Aetna; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Turkey chef salad with egg, cheddar tomato and mixed greens, vegetable soup, dinner roll, gelatin
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., snowflake making contest; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Simple Pleasures/dessert share; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., winter senior games, day two; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., winter crafts
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; word search day; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 9 to 10:30 a.m., bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, hash brown and OJ, $4; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, dinner roll, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., pink elephant game; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessons, open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11:30 a.m., February overview; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Valentine’s craft
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, chili, salad, cornbread and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., guitar lessons; 11 a.m., El Niño and Groundhog Day with Betsy; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Sloppy Joe on hamburger bun, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., find the groundhog; 11 a.m., candy bingo; ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 a.m., let’s make a snowman; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 11 a.m., New Beginnings, take a survey!; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: Groundhog Day!; 10:30 a.m., groundhog games; noon, groundhog lunch: ham barbecue, coleslaw, sweet potato fries, groundhog cookie; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., left, right and center game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time; 11 a.m., Valentine card making
FRIDAY
Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, pudding
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., eggs and ham breakfast; 10 a.m., drawing contest; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge; noon, lunch; February birthday party; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; Heart Day! wear red as we crown the king and queen of hearts; noon, lunch, 12:30 p.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge