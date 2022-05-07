Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Pepper steak with gravy, cabbage and noodles, carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., crown card game; open billiards; 5 p.m., steak and cheese hoagie, fries, coleslaw and cake, $3.50
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., hand massages with Moorehead place; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge class; dominoes club; origami
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., Mother’s Day breakfast, strawberry cream french toast; 10:30 a.m., country duets with DJ Randy; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., left, right and center game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., food label trivia; open ceramic class; popcorn and movie day; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Grilled chicken salad, cream of broccoli soup, dinner roll, fruited gelatin
ARMAGH: nutrition topic, in season fruit trivia; 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., card making with Bonnie; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10:30 a.m., bridge club; 11 a.m., ICCAP class with air fryer, limited space; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingocise; open iPad usage; 12:30 p.m., bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., May trivia; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., District Attorney Manzi presents information on scams; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Swedish meatballs, rice, roasted Brussels sprouts, Italian bread stick, mandarin oranges
AULTMAN: Nutrition topic, in-season fruit trivia; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 8:30 a.m., surprise shopping trip; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Jimmy Stewart Museum speaker; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., movie matinee
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; Eat What You Want Day; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., second chance bingo; 5 p.m., dinner, cheesy chicken and stuffing casserole, corn, crescent roll and coconut crème pie, cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: Shopping trip day; 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; open tech class; iPad games; open ceramics; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Baked lemon pepper white fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., coffee and doughnuts; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: Nutrition topic, in-season fruit trivia; 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., walking club; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 11 a.m., Riziki Café and Jimmy Stewart Airport visit; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; 500 card bid
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., bingocise
SALTSBURG: 11:30 a.m., Riziki Café luncheon and Jimmy Stewart Airport visit
TWO LICK: 9 a.m, Geri Fit; hashbrown, egg and cheese cup with fruit breakfast, $4; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables, shortcake, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., blueberry pancakes and sausage breakfast; 10 a.m., SNAP photos; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa
INDIANA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; bingo with Beacon Ridge; noon, lunch; birthday party with cake and ice cream; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge