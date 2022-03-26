Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, Italian bread, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., cards; open billiards; 4 p.m., Price is Right game; 5 p.m., evening meal, meatball subs, french fries, coleslaw, ice cream, cost $3.50
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., crocheting with Ellen; 11 a.m., bridge class; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge class; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., lemon ricotta pancakes and ham breakfast; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., mini manicures with Amanda; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie; 11 a.m., word search contest; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Roasted pork with Dijon mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., food label quiz; 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Easter craft; 11 a.m., dementia friends with ASI; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., life after loss support group; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., spring bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., healthy eating — fiber; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; stuffed cabbage soup and bread sale; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Chicken bruschetta, pasto pasta, salad, island blend vegetables, dinner roll, cake
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., dementia friends with ASI; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., bingo with Senior Life; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Cricut craft
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Tom’s special bingo; 11 a.m., town hall meeting; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bridge club; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 5 p.m., evening meal, Italian wedding soup, tossed salad, Italian bread, Italian crème cake cost of meal $3.50; 5:30 p.m., dementia friends with ASI
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; iPad games; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Spaghetti and meatballs, pasta with sauce, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11:30 a.m., food label quiz; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 9:30 a.m., acrylic painting class, $3 for a canvas; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., classic oldies with Randy; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., crafting class; 11 a.m., PA MEDI counseling; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m, Geri Fit; 11 a.m., new inventions that change the way we live; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; end of the month 50/50; noon lunch
FRIDAY
Egg omelet with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, wheat English muffin, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., chocolate chip pancakes and sausage breakfast; word search wars; 10:30 a.m., fitness class; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Heritage Hospice bingo with Laura; noon, April birthday party; lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 10 a.m., open ceramics class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge