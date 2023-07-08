Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta,
tossed salad with tomato, Italian bread, apple crisp
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; 10 a.m. to noon, fiber arts class; 1 p.m., card club; 5 p.m., evening meal, lasagna, salad, roll and brownie bites, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., patriotic coloring; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; toothbrush rugs
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., Nancy’s quiche; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 11 a.m., making decorations for the super supper; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m, craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and a movie; noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Pizza casserole, tossed salad, green beans, Italian bread, apple sauce
ARMAGH: 11 a.m., physical therapy talk with ANEW; blood pressure screening; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music by Simple Pleasures; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., cards with Bonnie; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., card class with Andrea and Jenny; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., pet photo day; 11 a.m., mystery bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Farkle
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 10:30 a.m., King’s Corner; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., scam safety with District Attorney Manzi; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend,
wheat bread, birthday cupcake
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., to noon, fiber arts program; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons; bonus card club class
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; decorative door display with Mary Ann, $2; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., pinochle
MAHONING HILLS: Eat Jello Day! We made some for you; 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; free tech use with Wi-Fi
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, rigatoni with meatballs, salad, garlic bread and dessert, $5; scam safety with District Attorney Manzi
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; polka music day, bring yours!; noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class; open technology use
THURSDAY
Stuffed pepper with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, white bread, pudding
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., Senior Life bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., passport to wellness with ASI Tina; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., 1776 Forefather’s Calligraphy; American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kaye; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10:30 a.m., Christmas in July party with musical bingo by Big Dog, cookies and milk, bring a gift!; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
FRIDAY
Taco salad (taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa), tortilla chips, corn with pimentos, pineapple
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., beach party; 11 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; recycle fundraiser aluminum cans; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.