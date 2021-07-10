Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory unless able to show proof of vaccine.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Beef burgundy, pasta, carrots, wheat bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal, lasagna, salad, roll and strawberry shortcake
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., fiber arts club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., breakfast casserole; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., card club; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., pudding cup bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., popcorn and a Christmas movie; 12:30 p.m., Christmas in July — gift exchange, $5; celebrate; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Orange glazed pork loin, blended rice, California blend veggies, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits
ARMAGH: 11:15 a.m., attorney Carmella — legal advice; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dessert share with Earlene and music by Simple Pleasures; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cooking class with Erin; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., wood carver class
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., bean and ham soup sale, $5 a quart; 11 a.m., bingo fun; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., knitting club; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure check; 11:30 a.m., sit & fit; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Grilled chicken caesar salad, Florentine pasta soup, whole grain roll, mixed fruit
AULTMAN: 11:15 a.m., legal advice with attorney Carmella; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., summer craft
INDIANA: 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; shark awareness week — fun facts; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., tech class
SALTSBURG: 4 to 7 p.m., evening hours; 5 p.m., evening meal (spaghetti meatballs, garlic bread and cookie); 50/50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., tech class; 11 a.m., shark awareness week — fun facts); open ceramic class; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Chili cheese hot dog with cheddar on hotdog bun, baked potato, green beans, cinnamon applesauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., word games; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with carole; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9a.m., WALKWORKS, (meet outside front doors at center); 10 a.m., nutrition education — hydration and salt intake; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kay and ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., Senior Life bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; ice cream cones, $1.50 each; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Vegetable lasagna with shredded mozzarella, tossed salad with hard boiled egg, Italian bread, warm peach crisp
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; 10 to 10:30 a.m., fun facts on the day you were born; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., Senior Life bingo; 11:15 a.m., ANEW blood pressure check; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., movie matinee
TWO LICK: grand reopening, welcome back event at Yellow Creek Park (beach front pavilion); beach party and luau; Beach Boy music by Randy Servello! Reservations required; picnic lunch, cost $5. Bring a lawn chair.