Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Meatball hoagie on sandwich roll, Parmesan noodles, green beans, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., learn to play crowns; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal, cheesy hash brown casserole green beans, rolls and pudding, cost $3.50
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., Senior Olympics — trivia game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge class; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., hash brown casserole; 11 a.m., spring craft; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., Senior Olympics — cornhole game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., Senior Olympics — cornhole game; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., movie
TUESDAY
Smothered roast beef, scalloped potatoes, peas and onions, white bread, mandarin oranges
ARMAGH: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., Senior Olympics — trivia game; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Easter craft; music by Simple Pleasures; dessert share with Ruth; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10:30 a.m., bridge club; Grand Beginnings children’s visit; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., Senior Olympics — cup stacking game; open iPad usage; noon, pizza party, $2.50; 12:30 p.m., bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., board games; 11 a.m., sit and fit; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., snap pro; open ceramic class; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., crafts with Marty
WEDNESDAY
Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, white bread, fresh fruit
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., Senior Olympics — trivia game; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Senior Olympics — trivia game
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Indiana bingo; 11 a.m., macrame craft with Kayla; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; April Showers Day, wear rain gear and get $1 lunch; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., brown bag auction, bring a wrapped gift; 5 p.m., evening meal, hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad, brownie, cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; iPad games; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card making class
THURSDAY
Honey garlic pork loin, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower, sliced apples, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., cinnamon rolls; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., Senior Olympics — trivia game; PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; Life After Loss support group; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kay; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., brown bag auction; 11 a.m., PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; 12:30 p.m., Senior Life Bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m, Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Alice Paul House bingo; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Crispy chef salad with ham and egg, vegetable barley soup, dinner roll, warm peach crumble
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., blueberry pancake and sausage breakfast; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; plant a flower for Earth Day!
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Embassy of Hillsdale; 11:15 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; French toast with strawberries and sausage breakfast, $4