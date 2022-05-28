Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Closed in honor of Memorial Day.
TUESDAY
Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, wheat bread, cookie
ARMAGH: 10 a.m., out of this world inventions; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., word iPad game; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., craft with Michelle
INDIANA: 10:30 a.m., bridge club; 11 a.m., life after loss support group; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingocise; open iPad usage; 12:30 p.m., Red, White and Blue bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., center planning; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: chocolate butterscotch pie, $3 a slice; 9 a.m., Geri Fit; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Egg salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato on wheat bread, tomato soup, pudding
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., fruity facts; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., floats, tunes and fishing; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., plastic table cloth wreaths with Bonnie; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; World Milk Day, milkshakes for 50 cents!; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., second chance bingo; 5 p.m., dinner, chicken and biscuits, tossed salad, ice cream, cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; 11 a.m., bingocise; open ceramics; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Hearty beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., cookies and coffee; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 10:30 a.m., fast draw game; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., walking club; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; poker club; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingocise; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: Getting ready for Canal Days!; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m, Geri Fit; banana split day; open ceramics; free iPad usage; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Pineapple glazed ham balls, sweet potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread, pears
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast bacon breakfast; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; June Birthday Party; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; open ceramics; free iPad usage; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Beacon ridge