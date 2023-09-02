Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
Labor Day — Centers Closed
Turkey chef salad, vegetable soup, dinner roll, gelatin
ARMAGH: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screenings; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; 11:45 to 12:12 a.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cell phone help (please sign up); 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; noon, National Cheese Pizza Day, pizza for lunch, $3.50
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., Boggle Game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with ANEW; open ceramics
Sloppy Joe on hamburger bun, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., trip to Hobby Lobby; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., ukulele with Jan; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; free tech use with Wi-Fi; 12:30 p.m., how to use the hunger scale with Mary Beth
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, special labor day meal of hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; 11:30 a.m., the power of protein and lean beef; noon, center lunch; open technology use
Meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, beets, white bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; craft club meeting
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; 11:30 a.m., Grandparents Day trivia; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge club; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bank safety with Marion Center National Bank; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo with Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., card club; 11:30 a.m., nutrition hunger scale; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
Chicken and biscuits, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., tongue twisters; 11 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11:30 a.m., understanding 911/EMS; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: Center closed to set up for Cookport Fair
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.