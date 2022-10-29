Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; open billiards; 4 p.m., Halloween party with music by Danny Haynes, basket raffle, 50/50; evening meal, lasagna, salad, garlic toast and cake
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Halloween party with candy bar bingo; 11 a.m., DJ Randy with spooky tunes; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., pumpkin pancakes with sausage; food drive for ICCAP; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., Halloween party; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie; guess how many candy corns in the jar; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Pasta primavera with chicken, cheese, broccoli, carrots, onions, peppers, noodles, bread stick, mixed fruit
ARMAGH: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: Kraynacs Christmas trip; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 11 a.m., healthy ideas with ASI; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Christmas craft; 11 a.m., bingo; National Cinnamon Day! Have some cinnamon toast with us; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., thankful cards; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; ICCAP food drive starts; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Salmon croquette, Parmesan garlic noodles, peas, wheat bread, fresh fruit
AULTMAN: Canceled
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., to 12:30 pm., chronic disease self-management workshop; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessons, open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., fall prevention with All Star Physical Therapy; noon, lunch; 1 to 4 p.m., pinochle club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; open ceramics craft day
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, rigatoni with meatballs, salad, garlic bread, dessert, $5 per meal; 50/50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; thrift store, $1 a bag; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Cheese lasagna roll-up, tossed salad, tomato, Italian bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., pumpkin rolls; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11:30 a.m., healthy ideas with ASI; PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., popcorn and a movie; 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., karaoke fun; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; country music CD day, bring yours!; noon, lunch; open ceramics
FRIDAY
Glazed ham with fruit sauce, whipped potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., veterans breakfast, veterans eat free; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., produce bingo: noon, lunch; birthday party; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., cookie bingo, bring a dozen; open ceramics