Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Spaghetti and meatballs with sauce, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; 10 a.m to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., cards; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal, meatloaf, green beans, baked potato, roll and pudding cup (cost of meal $3.50)
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., SNAP bingo; 10:30 a.m., toothbrush rugs; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge class; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., sausage, gravy and biscuits; decorate for Valentine’s Day; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., card club; make your own chocolate covered strawberries, only $2 for 8; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., movie and popcorn; Valentine exchange week; open ceramics class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Chicken bruschetta, pesto pasta, mixed greens salad, island blend vegetables, dinner roll, angel food cake with berries and topping
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., Valentine bingo; Valentine’s Day party with entertainment by Paul Stephenson; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10:30 a.m., bridge club; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; American Mahjong; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Valentine craft
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., Valentine’s Day breakfast, panettone French toast with strawberries and whipped cream; 9 a.m., new time change, ANEW blood pressure screening; 10 a.m., card club; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; new painting class with Bonnie; Valentine exchange week; open ceramics class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, Italian bread, birthday cupcake
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., sweet bingo and Valentine’s Day party; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., Valentine exchange party; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Adagio nutrition and cooking demo; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; wear red for heart month lunch, only $1!; 12:30 p.m., tech class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 5 p.m., Valentine’s Dinner Party, creamy chicken alfredo, tossed salad, Italian bread, strawberry cheesecake dessert (cost of meal $3.50), entertainment by Paul Stephenson
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; word search contest; 10 a.m, tech class; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Roasted pork with Dijon mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., Valentine sock day; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., district attorney Robert Manzi, scams; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; Wheel of Fortune; “Explain Documentary”; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: Open iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., Valentine’s Day party with entertainment by Paul Stephenson; 12:30 p.m., lunch; dime bingo
SALTSBURG: Lunch trip at Valley Dairy
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; sweetheart Valentine breakfast, cherry chip pancakes and sausage, $4; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage
FRIDAY
Egg omelet with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, wheat English muffin with jelly, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., heart pancakes with strawberries and cream breakfast; 10:30 a.m., tongue twisters; 11 a.m., fitness class; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Valentine’s bingo surprise; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; 11 a.m., town meeting; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Senior Life