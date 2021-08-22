Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Maple dijon salmon, garlic buttered orzo, peas, wheat bread, pineapple and cherries
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club; open billiards; evening meal (ham and cheese tortellini, salad, roll and ice cream.) Cost is $3.50
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., Tom’s special bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., open crafts
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., peaches and cream french toast; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11:30 a.m., Sit & Fit; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., popcorn and movie; Pencil Art Day; open ceramics class; Elvis Day; banana and peanut butter sandwiches, $1; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Kielbasa with sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, green beans, two whole grain bread, gelatin
ARMAGH: 10 a.m., summer craft; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music by Simple Pleasures; dessert share with Bonnie; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., eating protein; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo fun; noon, special Isaly’s lunch (ham barbecue, macaroni salad, Reymer’s Blennd and Klondike — $2.50)
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., mini manicures; 10:30 a.m., left/right and center game; noon, lunch; 1 pm., my plate bingo
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; open ceramic class; 11 a.m., MEDI counseling with Lisa; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Fiesta chicken salad with cheddar, salsa and sour cream, tortilla strips, tortilla soup, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit
AULTMAN: 10 a.m., summer craft; 11 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m. ANEW blood pressure; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., doughnuts; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Cricut DIY activity
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10 a.m. Grand Beginnings Children’s Visit; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: 4 to 7 p.m., evening hours; buy a banana split for only $1; 5 p.m., evening meal (chicken and broccoli casserole, crescent roll, Jell-o salad — cost of meal is $3.50)
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., tech class; open ceramic class; noon, lunch; noon, Wood’s Spa
THURSDAY
Roasted sliced turkey, whipped potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 8:15 a.m., craft supply shopping in Greensburg and lunch out; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10:30 a.m., town hall meeting; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kaye; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., painting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., community living and learning bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; open ceramics; Pie a la Mode Day, $2; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
BBQ riblet, summer potato and corn chowder, cornbread square, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon; 10:30 a.m., Snapchat; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 9 to 10 a.m., last Friday breakfast (scrambled eggs, bacon, toast, juice and coffee), cost is $3 and takeout is available; 10 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; open ceramics; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale