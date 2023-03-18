Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.{
MONDAY
Popcorn chicken, whipped potatoes, corn, biscuit, peaches
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., planning meeting; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal, sloppy Joes, cheesy hash browns, green beans and cake, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; Float fundraiser day; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club; toothbrush rugs
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., blueberry pancakes and sausage; Spring hat day; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., spring craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9:30 a.m. to noon, spring manicures by ICTC; 10 a.m., movie with popcorn; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, dinner roll, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 10:45 a.m., brown bag auction; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free internet and iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., spring craft with Pauline; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cooking class with Erin; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., Spring bingo; World Poetry Day; noon, lunch with nutrition talk, Cut Down on Sugars
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., iPad fun, memory games; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., diabetes self-management program; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Turkey chef salad with egg, cheddar and tomato, vegetable soup, dinner roll, gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., brown bag auction; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons; open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 11:30 a.m., Adagio nutrition; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Farkle
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, pizza casserole, veggie tray, bread sticks and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., guitar lessons; adult coloring; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Sloppy Joe on hamburger bun, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., cookie share; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., brown bag auction; noon, lunch with nutrition talk; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., Inaugural Chili Cook-off; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., cards; 11 a.m., easy steps to prevent waste; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., card making class; piano time with Tom; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, pudding
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., easy steps to prevent food waste; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch, 12:30 p.m., bingo with 365 Hospice; open ceramics