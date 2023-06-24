Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Creamy Parmesan pork chop, diced redskin potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; 10 a.m. to noon, fiber arts class; 1 p.m., card club; 5 p.m., evening meal: chicken, pasta salad, garlic bread and ice cream, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; cell phone help; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; open crafts
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., blue berry pancakes and sausage; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Farkle
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m, War Game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and a movie; noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Chicken cacciatore (tomato sauce, peppers and onions), blended rice, Brussels sprouts, bread stick, apple sauce
ARMAGH: 10 a.m., to noon, healthy steps for older adults; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music by Simple Pleasures; dessert share; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 11 a.m., 4th of July party and program, bring yummies to share!; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: National Bingo Day!; 10 a.m., super bingo, $2.50 with snacks; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; shopping day; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, Italian bread, peach crisp
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., to noon, fiber arts program; patriotic dress up contest; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., what is an ombudsman, with Debra Gressley; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., pinochle
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; free tech use with Wi-Fi; 12:30 p.m., summer food safety with Morgan, PAH
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m. evening meal, BBQ chicken, baked potato, broccoli and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; ice cream sundaes, $3; noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., fiber arts class; open technology use
THURSDAY
Hot dog on bun, cheesy potatoes, pineapple and mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 4th of July treat, red, white and blue ice cream with strawberries and blueberries; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., patriotic treat and contest, wear red, white and blue; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; American Mahjong; 11 a.m., banking safety with Marion Center National Bank; noon, special lunch with diabetic intern Allie; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., hymn sing; Mahoning Hills ice cream shop, sundaes, $1.50; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., passport to wellness; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Wii bowling game with Gary; piano time with Tom; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
FRIDAY
Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., adult coloring contest; 11 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:15 to 10 a.m., last Friday breakfast, strawberry pancakes, sausage and banana; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; adult coloring; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
