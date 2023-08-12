Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Pasta and meatballs with marinara, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal, meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, roll, ice cream, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; open crafts; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 11 a.m., Farkle; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., National Creamsicle Day!
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m, craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: Elvis week!; noon, lunch; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Creamy Parmesan pork chop, diced redskin potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pineapple
ARMAGH: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m., super supper planning meeting; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: trip to Boscov’s; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 11:15 a.m., medication management by RN June Thomas; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., healthy plate for diabetes
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., dog days of summer iPad fun!; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11:30 a.m., A-Z nutrition with Betsy; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Chicken cacciatore (tomato sauce, peppers and onions), blended rice, Brussels sprouts, breadstick, applesauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., brown bag auction; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., nutrition and bingo with Adagio; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; free tech use with Wi-Fi; 12:30 p.m., Farkle
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, Spanish rice with hamburger beef, peas, salad, biscuit, dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; shopping trip; noon, lunch; open technology use
THURSDAY
Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, Italian bread, peach crisp
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., felt flower craft with Michele; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; American home health sit and paint; mocktail lemoncello, $1; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge club; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: noon, summer wiener roast and picnic: hot dogs, baked beans, macaroni salad, lemonade, tea, dessert, only $3.50; bring a yummy dish to share!
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., left right and center game; 11:30 p.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; rock painting with Ione; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
FRIDAY
Southern seafood cake, Parmesan garlic noodles, wheat bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., spa day; 11 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: Polka fest supper, doors open at 2:30 p.m.; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., polka music; 4:30 p.m., stuffed pork chop dinner
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with 365 Hospice
