Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Beef burgundy, pasta, carrots, wheat bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., flip flop necklace craft; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Mahoning muffin breakfast sandwich; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., card making; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., donut bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., popcorn and a movie; 9:30 a.m., nature walk program; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Chili cheese hotdog on bun, baked potato, green beans, cinnamon applesauce
ARMAGH: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; Memorial Day celebration; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 a.m., Bingo
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., sing-a-long with summer songs; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., patriotic craft
INDIANA: 9 a.m., coffee chat and games; 10 a.m., cell-phone electronic help desk; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., eating right, missing nutrients; 11 a.m., bingo fun; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., crafts; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; open ceramic class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Grilled chicken caesar salad, pasta Florentine soup, whole grain dinner roll, mixed fruit
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., bingo; Memorial Day celebration; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., candy bar bingo; 10:45 a.m., silly photo time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., Tom’s special bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon; first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; National Fitness Day; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., tech class
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., tech class; open ceramic class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon, Woods Spa
THURSDAY
Memorial Day special: Cheeseburger on hamburger bun, macaroni salad, baked beans, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., patriotic bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; Memorial Day picnic lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., WALKWORKS, (meet outside front doors at center); 10 a.m., water color painting, $2; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., Memorial Day celebration with music by DJ Randy; noon, picnic lunch with hot dogs over fire
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., Memorial Day Party; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., patriotic bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit,” 10 a.m., Memorial Day Picnic at Sherman Park with entertainment by Paul Stephenson and a 50/50 drawing; 1 to 2 p.m., woodcarving
FRIDAY
Vegetable lasagna with shredded mozzarella, tossed salad with hard boiled egg, Italian bread, warm peach crisp
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; ice cream cone, $1; 11 a.m., lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 9 to 11 a.m., Memorial Day breakfast with blueberry pancakes and sausage, $3. Takeouts available, order ahead; 10 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale