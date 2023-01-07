Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Western omelet with ham, peppers, onions, cheese and sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin, juice
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., crown club; open billiards; evening meal: pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, roll and cake, $5 per meal
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., pancakes, apple butter and sausage breakfast; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 11 a.m., sewing class with Marlene; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., winter craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., movie with hot chocolate and popcorn; open adult coloring; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
BBQ chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 11 a.m., District Attorney Manzi discusses scams; 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., snowflake fork craft; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 11 a.m., common houseplant trivia; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; 10 a.m., to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 12:30 p.m., winter crafts
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 10 a.m., card club; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; frosty milkshakes, $2.50; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, Italian bread, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., brown bag regift auction; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessons, open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; pinochle; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: National Milk Day, have some cookies with us; 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, zesty Italian chicken, parsley potatoes, corn and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., guitar lessons; out for breakfast; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Pasta and meatballs with marinara, tossed salad, garlic stick, mixed fruit salad
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., snow covered doughnuts; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 a.m., Elvis trivia contest; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; 11:30 a.m., “Who Said It?”; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; 500 bid
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., snowball games; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, snowball luncheon
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., word game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time; game day, bring one!
FRIDAY
Creamy Parmesan pork chop, diced redskin potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., snowflake pancake and sausage breakfast; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., do you know your neighbor?; noon, lunch; January Birthday Party; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 11 a.m., county services by County Commissioner Mike Keith; noon, lunch, 12:30 p.m., ANEW bingo