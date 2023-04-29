Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Roasted pork with peach glaze, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal: pizza party with salad, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Senior Olympic practice; lottery raffle start; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., blueberry pancakes with sausage; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 11 a.m., sewing class with Marlene; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m, craft; Older Americans Month discussion; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., movie and popcorn; baking cookies day; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Baked pollock, macaroni and cheese, spinach, wheat bread, mandarin oranges
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., Senior Olympic Cup stacking; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cellphone help sign-up; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m., chair yoga with Jeril; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., putt putt practice; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: out for breakfast; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Baked cabbage roll with sauce, mashed potatoes, carrots, white bread
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., yogurt buffet; 10 to 11 a.m., bingocize; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11:30 a.m. Older Americans Month; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., pinochle
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., Senior Olympics; 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; two different colored shoes day!; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Senior Olympics; free tech use with Wi-Fi
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, chili, cornbread, salad and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; Cornhole Senior Olympic Day; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
THURSDAY
Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., craft with Pauline; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30, fitness; 11:30 a.m., District Attorney Manzi discusses scams; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Kentucky Derby hat making; American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge club; 500 bid club; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., bingocize; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., left, right, center game; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocize
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; 11:30 a.m., How to Carb with diabetes; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
FRIDAY
Taco salad with cheddar, lettuce, tomato and salsa, tortilla chips, corn with pimentos, pineapple
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 to 11 a.m., bingocize; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness class; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Cinco de Mayo piñata time!; noon lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 10 a.m., bingo, pizza and entertainment day!; open ceramics
