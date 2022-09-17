Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, beets, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., crown club; evening meal, roast beef in gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and ice cream, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Homewatch Caregivers; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., toothbrush rug; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., French toast and sausage; 10:30 a.m., painting with Betty; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., how well do you know your spices sniff test; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., second chance bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie day; 9:30 a.m. to noon, free hair cuts by ITC; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Sweet and sour chicken with sauce, white rice, broccoli and cauliflower bend, wheat bread, mixed fruit
ARMAGH: Elvis Super Supper with entertainment, 4 to 6 p.m., doors open at 3 p.m., reservations required
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., card making with Bonnie; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cooking class with Erin; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., bingo; National Pizza Day; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., crafts with Marty; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Glazed ham with fruit sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll, pudding
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., card games; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., brown bag auction; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessions
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club; 1 p.m., movie matinee and popcorn
MAHONING HILLS: World Gratitude Day; 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., what are you grateful for?
SALTSBURG: Elvis Super Supper with entertainment, 4 to 6 p.m., doors open at 3 p.m., reservations required
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; strawberry sundaes, $2.50; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Supreme pizza casserole, tossed salad, green beans, white bread, applesauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., pumpkin painting; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11:30 p.m., social center updates by Vicki; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; homemade soup fundraiser pickup; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: National Ice Cream Day; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., left right and center game; 1 p.m., quarter bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; 11 a.m., adult coloring contest; noon, lunch; open ceramics
FRIDAY
Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato on white bread, bean soup, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and ham breakfast; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., Boggle; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., produce bingo, $1 a card; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo by ANEW