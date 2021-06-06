Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Salisbury steak with gravy, cheddar whipped potatoes, corn and pimentos, white bread, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., bee happy craft; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 11 a.m., open crafts; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 9 to 11 a.m., breakfast of fried mush and ham; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., balloon volleyball; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., chocolate bar bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., popcorn and a movie; dreamsicle and root beer float week, cost $2; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Potato crusted fish, Tuscan mac and cheese, Italian green beans, wheat bread, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., word search race for prizes; 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness class; 11 a.m., APPRISE with Lisa; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 a.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., sing-a-long with Joey; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cooking class with Erin; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
MAHONING HILLS: Best Friend Day! Share a best friend story; 11 a.m., bingo fun; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; 10:30 a.m., My Plate Nutrition, Healthy Recipe Share; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; open ceramic class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Chicken Marsala with gravy, pasta, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, birthday cupcake
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m., word search race for prizes; 11 a.m., APPRISE with Lisa; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., candy bar bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., CriCut T-shirt making (bring a T-shirt)
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., tech class
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., tech class; open ceramic class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Baked cabbage roll with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, whole grain roll, strawberry shortcake
CHESTNUT HILLS: Ice cream cones, $1; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
INDIANA: WALKWORKS, (meet outside front doors at center); 10 a.m., Guess Who game; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., APPRISE with Lisa; 11 a.m., Bingo with Embassy of Blairsville; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., Knitting Club; 11 a.m., ANEW Blood Pressure; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; noon to 2 p.m., woodcarving
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit,” 10 to 11 a.m., music; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., woodcarving
FRIDAY
Mild Buffalo chicken salad with lettuce on sandwich, baked potato soup, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., iPad Word Soup game; 11 a.m., lunch; 11 a.m., APPRISE with Lisa
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo with Senior Life; 11 a.m., banana splits; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Senior Life bingo