Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Meatball hoagie on roll, Parmesan noodles, green beans, seasonal fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., planning committee; open billiards; evening meal: roast beef with gravy over mashed potatoes, green beans and pudding, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., poker with Bill; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., toothbrush rugs; dominoes club; 1 to 3 p.m., bridge class
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., French toast and sausage; 11 a.m., sewing class with Marlene; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., word search wars; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie day; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise
TUESDAY
Crispy chef salad with ham, tomato, cheddar and egg, vegetable barley soup, dinner roll, warm peach crumble
ARMAGH: 10 a.m., eat watermelon and play watermelon trivia; 11 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., let’s catch a big one — fishing and floats; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., macrame class; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., flea market; 11 a.m., bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., board games and card club; 11 a.m., sit and fit; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; out for breakfast; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Honey garlic pork loin, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower, sliced apples, cookie
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., eat watermelon and play watermelon trivia; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., card making with Bonnie; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessions
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Indiana Free Library speaker; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., flea market; 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 4:30 p.m., musical entertainment; 5 p.m., hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad, ice cream, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; open ceramics; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise
THURSDAY
Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, white bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., cookie share; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10 a.m., eat watermelon and play watermelon trivia; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness class with Carole; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., walking club; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; 11 a.m., smartphone assistance; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., flea market; 11 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., crafting class; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; National Refreshment, drinks around the world; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Smothered roast beef, scalloped potatoes, peas and onions, white bread, mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., pancakes and sausage; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., coloring contest; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; last Friday breakfast, banana pancakes and sausage; 10 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; noon, lunch, 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale