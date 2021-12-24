Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
BBQ chicken thigh, pasta, tossed salad, wheat bread and fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., planning meeting; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club; no evening meal
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., fiber arts club; bridge class; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., breakfast casserole; 11 a.m., cut out a snowflake; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., card club; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., left, right and center game
TWO LICK: Popcorn and Christmas movie; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, wheat bread, pineapples and cherries
ARMAGH: New Year’s Eve party day; 11:45 a.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., holiday sing-a-long with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., info on riding the bus with Linda from Indigo; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class; open technology center; 1 p.m., American and Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., National Card Playing Day, let’s play!
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 12:30 p.m., 9 to 11 a.m., guess the kisses and win a prize; open ceramics class ; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and fresh fruit
AULTMAN: New Year’s Eve party day; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., card bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m, New Year’s necklace craft
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10:30 a.m., hot chocolate with cream; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: word search contest; open iPad usage; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; toast to 2022; evening meal: pork roast and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, creamed corn, dinner roll and blondies. Cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; wood spa
THURSDAY
Hot dog with sauerkraut on a hot dog bun, cheesy potatoes and sliced apples
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., New Year’s Eve party; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., fitness class; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., New Year’s Eve breakfast, French toast, sausage and yogurt parfait, only $3, take-out available; American Mahjong; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: open iPad usage; 11 a.m., New Year’s Eve party; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., New Year’s Eve luncheon
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., New Year’s Eve Party with entertainment by Randy; dessert share; 50/50; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon lunch
FRIDAY
Closed in observance of New Year’s Day.