Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Breaded chicken cutlet, scalloped potatoes, tomato and cucumber salad, white bread, fruited gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club; open billiards; no evening meal
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Fiber Arts Club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., french toast and sausage breakfast; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., stroke awareness trivia; 11:30 a.m., Sit & Fit; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., prize bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., popcorn and movie; open ceramics class; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Tuna salad sandwich on bun with lettuce and tomato, lentil soup, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 10:30 a.m., cornhole toss; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music by Simple Pleasures; dessert share with Paulene; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 11 a.m., MEDI counseling with Lisa; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., wood carver class
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo fun; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., campfire roasting marshmallows for S’mores Day
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., pancake breakfast; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; 10:30 a.m., MEDI counseling with Lisa; 11:30 a.m., knitting club; national Wear Your PJ’s Day; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., egg casserole, muffin and fruit breakfast — $3, takeout available; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, wax beans, wheat bread, cookie
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m., corn hole toss; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., silly photos; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch;12:30 p.m., CriCut “bring a T-shirt to make”
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with beacon ridge; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: 4 to 7 p.m., evening hours; have a Mai Tai Mocktail before dinner; 5 p.m., evening meal (meatloag, scalloped potatoes, corn, buttermilk biscuits and apple pie)
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., tech class; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Roasted pork with mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., getting ready for Knotwood Festival; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., practicing gratitude with Shannon from UPMC; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: Out for lunch at Tom’s Pizza. Call center to find out more details
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; open ceramics; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Sweet sausage minestrone (peppers, onions, zucchini, tomatoes) over pasta, tossed salad, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., french toast and bacon breakfast; 10:30 a.m., tech class with Michele; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo with Senior Life; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; open ceramics; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., brown bag bingo