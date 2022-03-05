Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, green beans, white bread, peaches
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., planning meeting; 11 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., cards; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal, turkey pot pie, salad, roll and cake, cost $3.50
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., toothbrush rugs; 1 p.m., bridge class; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., flapjack and sausage breakfast; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., Who’s Your Neighbor game; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie; 11 a.m., de-stress with adult coloring; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Chicken marsala with sauce, rice pilaf, broccoli and cauliflower, wheat bread, mixed fruit
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., spin to win, luck of the Irish; 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; bring a dessert to share; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9:30 a.m., ICTC haircut and style day, first come, first serve basis; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., District Attorney Robert Manzi discusses scams; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 10 a.m., card club; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., paint class with Bonnie; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Pineapple glazed ham, whipped potatoes, peas and carrots, white bread, birthday cupcake
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m., spin to win, luck of the Irish; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., bowling game; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., open Cricut craft
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Adagio nutrition and cooking demo; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., bingo; 5 p.m., evening meal, shepherd’s pie, tossed salad, buttermilk biscuit and brownies, cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; iPad games; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Hawaiian pork chop, blended rice pilaf, island blend vegetables, strawberry shortcake, white bread
CHESTNUT HILLS: Baking Sale baking day; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 10:30 a.m., St. Patty’s Nail Salon; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; hand massages with Moorehead place; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dementia friends with ASI; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: lunch at Ruby Tuesday’s trip
TWO LICK: 9 a.m, Geri Fit; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; 11 a.m., Irish American facts; noon, lunch; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage
FRIDAY
Chef salad with ham, bean soup, dinner roll, peaches
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., St. Patrick’s Day breakfast, green eggs, French toast and ham; 10:30 a.m., fitness class; 11 a.m., PA MEDI counseling with Lisa; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Senior Life bingo