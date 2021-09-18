Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Cheeseburger on bun, BBQ butterbeans, macaroni salad and fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Jokes with Joey; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club; open billiards; evening meal (roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots and pudding.) Cost is $3.50.
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; 10:30 a.m., Bridge Club; noon, lunch; noon, American Mahjong Club; 1 p.m., pinwheel class with Ellen; 2 p.m. Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., pancakes and sausage; jam session canceled, will be scheduled at a later date; open iPad usage; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., card club; 11:30 a.m., sit & fit; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; open ceramics class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., ASI line dancers; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Chicken cobb salad with egg, bacon bits and cheddar, barley veggie soup, whole grain dinner roll, sunset peaches
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., fall risk trivia; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music by Simple Pleasures; dessert share; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: noon, lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., produce bingo; open iPad usage; Mahoning Hills T-shirt day; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., mini manicure; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; open ceramics class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Pulled pork sandwich on bun, Hawaiian coleslaw, ranch potatoes and cookie
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m., fall risk trivia; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., candy bar bingo; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., cards with Bonnie
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: open iPad usage/word search; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: 4 to 7 p.m., evening hours; 5 p.m., evening meal (loaded baked potato casserole, mixed vegetables, Italian bread and apple spice cake.) Cost of meal is $3.50.
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., tech class; open ceramics class; book swap day; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, tossed salad, apple sauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., games with Alice Paul House; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., would you rather Q&A game; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; noon, lunch; open technology center; 2 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kay; open iPad usage; noon, chicken pot pie lunch; 12:30, dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., left, right and center game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., prize bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 9 a.m., breakfast at Sy’s; open ceramics class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
FRIDAYPot roast, whipped potatoes and gravy, carrots, wheat bread, pears
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; 10:30 a.m., iPad games; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Kim from Embassy of Hillsdale; 10:30 a.m., Bridge Club; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Blairsville