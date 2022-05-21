Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Warm roast beef and cheddar on sandwich roll, summer corn chowder, fresh seasonal fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; open billiards; 4 p.m., picnic party with musical entertainment by Danny Haynes, menu: cheeseburger, hot dog, pasta salad, chips and cake
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; jewelry making with Ellen; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge class; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., fried mush and ham breakfast; 11 a.m., Adagio health and nutrition demo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., brown bag bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 11 a.m., word search day; open ceramic class; popcorn and movie day; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, cookie
ARMAGH: Memorial Day celebration; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., ICCAP cooking with Instant Pot demo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., craft with Pauline
INDIANA: 10:30 a.m., bridge club; 11 a.m., town hall meeting; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: International Tiara Day!; 11 a.m., bingocise; open iPad usage; 12:30 p.m., bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., nutrition label talk; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: Banana split day, $2; 9 a.m., Geri Fit; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Hot dog with sauerkraut on bun, cheesy potatoes, pineapple and mandarin oranges
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., Memorial Day celebration; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10:30 a.m., brown bag auction; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., managing health insurance with MEDI coordinator Lisa; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; Memorial Day picnic!; no technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., brown bag bingo (bring a wrapped gift); 5 p.m., dinner, BBQ pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, chips, cherry pie, cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; open ceramics; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., cookies and coffee; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; Memorial Day celebration; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., walking club; 9:30 a.m., manicures with ICTC; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., bingocise
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., crafting class; PA MEDI counseling
TWO LICK: 9 a.m, Geri Fit; Memorial Day party with covered dishes
FRIDAY
Fiesta chicken burrito bowl, cilantro lime rice, black beans, mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., strawberry pancakes and sausage; 10:30 a.m., karaoke with Joe; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:15 a.m., Memorial Day breakfast fundraiser, menu: sausage, egg and cheese casserole, banana, fruit and yogurt parfait; 10 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 10 a.m. to noon, healthy steps for older adults workshop; noon, lunch; bingo for HSOA participants; 12:30 p.m., Embassy of Hillsdale